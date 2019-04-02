“Rogue Amoeba has added another useful utility to its line of audio apps for the Mac: SoundSource, a macOS tool that provides access to audio settings on your desktop or laptop,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today.

“It allows you to switch [between] the audio devices used for input, output, and sound effects, adjust the volume levels of those devices, add effects, and more,” Sellers writes. “You can control audio on a per-app level, adjusting or muting volume of any app. In fact, with SoundSource you can play different apps through different audio devices. For example, you could direct iTunes to play your tunes on a HomePod, and have the audio YouTube videos play go through your Mac’s internal speakers.”

“There’s Magic Boost, which helps tinny speakers on laptops push out richer, fuller sound for quiet audio while while not affecting louder audio,” Sellers writes. “A 10-band Lagutin equalizer — which has been appearing in Rogue Amoeba’s app for almost 20 years — can be applied to audio from Spotify, Safari, and more. It sports about two dozen presets, as well as the ability to save your own. You can use the Lagutin equalizer to configure the EQ once to get the exact sound you want.”

There’s much more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: SoundSource really lets you take control of your Mac’s audio, leveling everything out and sending it properly on its way. Interested Mac users can try out a free demo of SoundSource here.