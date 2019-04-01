Apple celebrates its 43rd birthday today!

Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne on April 1, 1976 to develop and sell Woz’s Apple I personal computer.

In August 2018, Apple became the first public U.S. company to be valued at over US$1 trillion. Apple is currently worth $895.667 billion. The company employs 123,000 full-time employees and maintains a worldwide network of over 500 retail stores in 24 countries

As of January 2018, more than 1.3 billion Apple products are actively in use worldwide.

Steve Wozniak, Steve Jobs, and the Apple II

MacDailyNews Take: Happy Birthday, Apple!