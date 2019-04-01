Apple celebrates its 43rd birthday today!

Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne on April 1, 1976 to develop and sell Woz’s Apple I personal computer.

In August 2018, Apple became the first public U.S. company to be valued at over US$1 trillion. Apple is currently worth $895.667 billion. The company employs 123,000 full-time employees and maintains a worldwide network of over 500 retail stores in 24 countries

As of January 2018, more than 1.3 billion Apple products are actively in use worldwide.

MacDailyNews Take: Happy Birthday, Apple!