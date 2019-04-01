“The price cuts were in direct response to a tax change in China which lowered the value-added tax for manufacturers like Apple, according to Caixin,” Leswing reports.
“The price cuts can be seen on Apple’s website. For example, the entry-level iPhone XR now costs 6,199 yuan, 4.6 percent lower than on March 29, when Apple listed 6,499 yuan as its price,” Leswing reports. “Apple’s high-end iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models each got a 500 yuan price cut, which works out to $74.50 at the current exchange rate.”
MacDailyNews Take: That should help Apple’s sales in China across the board!