“Apple has cut prices for several of its most important products on its official Chinese online store by nearly 6 percent,” Kif Leswing reports for CNBC. “The price cuts affect products including iPhones, iPads, Macs and AirPods, according to Apple’s online store in China.”

“The price cuts were in direct response to a tax change in China which lowered the value-added tax for manufacturers like Apple, according to Caixin,” Leswing reports.

“The price cuts can be seen on Apple’s website. For example, the entry-level iPhone XR now costs 6,199 yuan, 4.6 percent lower than on March 29, when Apple listed 6,499 yuan as its price,” Leswing reports. “Apple’s high-end iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models each got a 500 yuan price cut, which works out to $74.50 at the current exchange rate.”

MacDailyNews Take: That should help Apple’s sales in China across the board!