“Apple Inc. signed Vox to be part of an upcoming subscription service for newspaper and magazine readers, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding the popular explainer website to a lineup that’s due to be announced next week,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg.

“The site is owned by Vox Media Inc., which also publishes The Verge, SBNation and Eater,” Gurman reports, “though its other properties won’t be part of the service initially, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the accord hasn’t been announced.”

“The service is designed to let consumers subscribe to a bundle of newspapers and magazines for a flat monthly fee,” Gurman reports. “Apple’s comparable service for music, Apple Music, costs users about $10 month.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: The more, the merrier! Again, we expect this service would do best as part of a bundle with other services than as a standalone $9.99/month offering.