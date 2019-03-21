“Apple has acquired a small Italian startup called Stamplay, according to a new report from local newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac.

“Stamplay was founded in 2012 with a specialization in cloud development and API-based backend development — experts in fields that could benefit Apple’s services,” Miller reports. “Apple is said to have paid around five million euros for Stamplay, which equates to roughly $5.6 million.”

“In 2016, Stamplay won the Visa ‘Everywhere Initiative’ project, which sees the credit card company recognize up and coming startups each year,” Miller reports. “Stamplay’s tagline is that it helps you ‘automate your business’ through APIs. “Low code workflow automation platform, empowering organizations to streamline manual work by integrating data and business applications used every day,” the company says on its website.

MacDailyNews Note: Here’s a video expalining some of what Stamplay offers/offered: