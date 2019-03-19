“Apple has launched a new 10.5-inch iPad Air that can be viewed as a lower-priced successor to the second-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which has been discontinued,” Joe Rossignol writes for MacRumors.

“Pricing is key, with the new iPad Air starting at $499 with Wi-Fi only and $629 with LTE connectivity in the United States,” Rossignol writes. “The 10.5-inch iPad Pro started at $649 with Wi-Fi and $779 with LTE connectivity until it was discontinued. Both have 64GB or 256GB of storage, but the new iPad Air lacks a 512GB option.”

“Both iPads feature a fully laminated Retina display with a resolution of 2224×1668 pixels and 264 PPI, True Tone, and support for the P3 wide color space, but the new 10.5-inch iPad Air has a 60Hz refresh rate while the 10.5-inch iPad Pro has a so-called ProMotion display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate,” Rossignol writes. “Processor-wise, the new iPad Air sports Apple’s A12 Bionic chip compared to a slower A10X Fusion chip in the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The new iPad Air also has dedicated hardware called the “Neural Engine” that handles artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks, while the 10.5-inch iPad Pro does not. ”

MacDailyNews Take: The new 10.5-inch iPad Air is a copmpelling upgrade for the many millions of iPad Air and iPad Air 2 owners. Apple’s new lineup could really spur a nice upgrade cycle. We know more iPad Air 2 owners than we can count! SEE ALSO:

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]