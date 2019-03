“Apple has quietly updated the iMac Pro build-to-order options to include new Radeon Pro Vega 64X graphics and a 256 GB RAM option,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“These upgrades don’t come cheap,” Mayo reports. “The 256 GB RAM memory option will set you back a cool $5200, on top of the cost of the $5000 iMac Pro base model.”

“The new high-end Radeon Pro Vega 64X graphics card for the iMac Pro is slightly more palatable,” Mayo reports. “It is only a $700 upgrade, and comes with 16 GB dedicated video memory.”



MacDailyNews Take: If you think that’s expensive, what’ll the new Mac Pro finally arrives.