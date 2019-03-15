“The idea that the iPhone 11 would feature a triple-camera system in a rectangular formation — three cameras plus the flash — was first raised by Onleaks back in January,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “Japanese blog Macotakara today corroborates the mockups with sourcing from Chinese suppliers.”

“The site says the design of the new iPhone camera system is similar to the camera module seen in the Huawei Mate 20 and may be available on both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors, but limited to higher-capacity storage tiers,” Mayo reports.

“The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the high-end iPhone 11 would feature the triple camera system. The wording of that reported intimated that ‘high-end’ meant the iPhone XS Max form factor phone,” Mayo reports. “Macotakara says they believe the three-camera system will be included on the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 as well.”

Back from September 2019, I bring you the very 1st and very early glimpse at which I guess #Apple will unveil as #iPhoneXI!!! Yes, time has already come to meet the new #iPhone through gorgeous 5K renders made on behalf of new coming Partner @digitindia -> https://t.co/b6SxFUS2tx pic.twitter.com/97jrlTHQ5G — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 6, 2019

New report: Both 5.8" and 6.5" iPhone '11' with higher-capacity storage options will include triple camera system similar to Huawei Mate 20 Pro. (via https://t.co/sF1Ql78ntv) pic.twitter.com/LItFPUNVbL — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) March 15, 2019

Alleged renders of #iPhoneXI prototype, features three rear cameras and square camera bump 😳😯 pic.twitter.com/lGNkd36t4x — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) January 6, 2019





Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Expect Apple’s next-gen iPhones to take augmented reality to another, much more useful, level!