“In the iOS 12.2 beta, Apple has improved the quality of the audio messages sent in the Messages app after switching to a new Opus codec at 24000 Hz, up from the previously used AMR codec at 8000 Hz,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Details on the improvement in audio quality were shared on Twitter,” Clover reports, “and we confirmed the change on our own devices. Apple previously used the .AMR file format for its audio messages, but in the beta, has swapped over to .CAF. ”

Clover reports, “On iOS devices running iOS 12.2 or macOS 10.14.4, .CAF files sound much crisper, clearer, and louder, marking a significant improvement over the previous audio quality.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s really a significant improvement. Here, listen: Here's the direct comparison: what a difference! pic.twitter.com/8n2wQGZTJl — frederik riedel 🧗🏼‍♂️🇪🇺 (@frederikRiedel) March 13, 2019