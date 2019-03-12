“Sprint on Sunday took out a full-page ad in The New York Times to call out AT&T for its ‘5GE’ network labeling, which actually offers 4G speeds rather than 5G speeds,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“In the letter [PDF], Sprint calls AT&T’s 5G Evolution ‘fake 5G’ and clarifies that AT&T is not, in fact, offering faster speeds than other carriers who deliver the same 4G LTE advancements that AT&T has enabled such as three-way carrier aggregation, 256 QAM, and 4×4 MIMO,” Clover reports. “AT&T first started upgrading customer iPhones to read “5GE” in the iOS 12.2 beta, and the misleading branding will become much more widespread when iOS 12.2 sees a public release.”

“Devices in areas with AT&T’s ‘upgraded” LTE will display “5GE” instead of LTE, but it’s not real 5G. There is no iPhone that exists right now that is capable of connecting to a 5G network, nor does AT&T offer a true 5G network at this time.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]

Advertisements