“In the letter [PDF], Sprint calls AT&T’s 5G Evolution ‘fake 5G’ and clarifies that AT&T is not, in fact, offering faster speeds than other carriers who deliver the same 4G LTE advancements that AT&T has enabled such as three-way carrier aggregation, 256 QAM, and 4×4 MIMO,” Clover reports. “AT&T first started upgrading customer iPhones to read “5GE” in the iOS 12.2 beta, and the misleading branding will become much more widespread when iOS 12.2 sees a public release.”
“Devices in areas with AT&T’s ‘upgraded” LTE will display “5GE” instead of LTE, but it’s not real 5G. There is no iPhone that exists right now that is capable of connecting to a 5G network, nor does AT&T offer a true 5G network at this time.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: AT&T obviously believes their current and potential customers are stupid. Kudos to Sprint for calling out AT&T on their misleading Fake 5G garbage.
SEE ALSO:
Sprint sues AT&T for peddling fake 5G label on a 4G service – February 8, 2019
Some AT&T iPhones displaying misleading ‘5G E’ icon in iOS 12.2 beta – February 4, 2019
AT&T says it will have nationwide 5G by early 2020 – January 9, 2019
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]