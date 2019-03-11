“Apple hasn’t totally left old iPad owners behind,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “In addition to still signing the last iOS releases for those devices, you can still download software for them —assuming you know where to look.”

“Since the App Store only ever shows you the latest versions, it looks as if you’re stuck unable to get your old apps back,” Gallagher writes. “Yet you can do it, and you can do it easily.”

“This is a really smart feature from Apple because it offers you this compatible version but it also makes sure that you’re getting the newest that you can,” Gallagher writes. “If an app has been updated five times a year, you’d struggle to know which was the very latest you could use but Apple knows and Apple tells you.”



MacDailyNews Take: Yeah, the waiting is the hardest part. — Tom Petty