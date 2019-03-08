“APFS is a new file system that has been introduced by Apple. It has been around for about a year now,” Yevgeniy Kapishon writes for Apple Gazette. “If you are a new Mac owner or a new MacBookPro owner, you will notice that when you go into Disk Utility, your file system is no longer HFS+ but APFS.”\

APFS Pros:

1. Speed

2. Security

3. Less Corruption

4. Fewer Crashes

APFS Cons:

1. No Time Machine (see MDN Note below)

2. Not Supported By Older OS

3. No support for Fusion drives (see MDN Note below)

4. Data Recovery complications

“If you have a brand new Mac or MacBookPro, congratulations. The chances are that the ‘new’ APFS file system was installed into your machine by default,” Kapishon writes. “That’s not entirely a bad thing because if you are a Mac user who has no need for or doesn’t intend to use Time Machine or plan to work with older operating systems, for whatever the reason, you’ll be fine.”

Kapishon writes, “Now, if you would rather have access to Time Machine or you happen to have Macs with older operating systems you want to connect with your new one, the previous HFS+ file system would be a better fit for you.”

