APFS Pros:
1. Speed
2. Security
3. Less Corruption
4. Fewer Crashes
APFS Cons:
1.
No Time Machine (see MDN Note below)
2. Not Supported By Older OS
3. No support for Fusion drives (see MDN Note below)
4. Data Recovery complications
“If you have a brand new Mac or MacBookPro, congratulations. The chances are that the ‘new’ APFS file system was installed into your machine by default,” Kapishon writes. “That’s not entirely a bad thing because if you are a Mac user who has no need for or doesn’t intend to use Time Machine or plan to work with older operating systems, for whatever the reason, you’ll be fine.”
Kapishon writes, “Now, if you would rather have access to Time Machine or you happen to have Macs with older operating systems you want to connect with your new one, the previous HFS+ file system would be a better fit for you.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s suppport document states, “You can back up from an HFS+ or APFS-formatted disk to an HFS+ disk; however, Time Machine can’t back up to an APFS-formatted disk. If you select a back up disk formatted as APFS, Time Machine offers to reformat it as HFS+.”
More info via Apple here.
In Mac OS Mojave, APFS supports Fusion Drives. More info about APFS on Fusion Drives here.
SEE ALSO:
How to use one Mac as a Time Machine destination for another – December 12, 2018
Apple’s Craig Federighi: We’ll address APFS support for Fusion Drives ‘very soon’ – May 23, 2018