“Apple made waves in 2016 when it announced the newest iPhones wouldn’t have headphone ports,” Markham Heid writes for Medium. “Most of Apple’s competitors — including Google and Samsung — have since followed suit.”

“You might assume, based on these industry moves, that the safety of Bluetooth was established long ago. That assumption is incorrect. Some experts who study wireless technologies have concerns about their health effects,” Heid writes. “‘My concern for AirPods is that their placement in the ear canal exposes tissues in the head to relatively high levels of radio-frequency radiation,’ says Jerry Phillips, a professor of biochemistry at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He mentions tumors and other conditions associated with abnormal cell functioning as some of the potential risks. These risks are not restricted to AirPods. Existing evidence ‘indicates potential concerns for human health and development from all technologies that operate at radio frequencies,’ he says.”

“Phillips is not alone. Roughly 250 researchers from more than 40 countries have signed a petition to the United Nations and the World Health Organization expressing ‘serious concern’ about the non-ionizing electromagnetic field (EMF), which is the kind of radiation emitted by wireless devices, including Bluetooth technologies,” Heid writes. “Other experts disagree and say that when all the research on EMF is pooled and analyzed, the data clearly indicate an absence of harm.”

MacDailyNews Take: Seems like more study in this area is required before the safety question can be answered conclusively.