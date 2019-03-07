“Apple could unveil its spring 2019 bands in a press release on March 21, the first day of spring, as it did last year,” Rossignol reports. “Apple is also expected to host a March 25 event, but little to no hardware is expected.”
Rossignol reports, “Either way, we’re likely a few weeks away from new bands if another refresh is planned.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Our hope to someday see Apple produce some “smartbands” that enable additional functionality for Apple Watch users (additional battery, camera, etc.) springs eternal!