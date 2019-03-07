“Apple Watch bands have been refreshed on a seasonal basis for the past few years, and it looks like that trend will continue in spring 2019, as many of the current fall 2018 bands are now out of stock on Apple’s online store,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Apple could unveil its spring 2019 bands in a press release on March 21, the first day of spring, as it did last year,” Rossignol reports. “Apple is also expected to host a March 25 event, but little to no hardware is expected.”

Rossignol reports, “Either way, we’re likely a few weeks away from new bands if another refresh is planned.”

MacDailyNews Take: Our hope to someday see Apple produce some “smartbands” that enable additional functionality for Apple Watch users (additional battery, camera, etc.) springs eternal!