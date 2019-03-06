“Chinese online retailers have started discounting iPhones for the second time this year as Apple Inc wrestles with a prolonged sales slowdown in the world’s largest smartphone market,” Josh Horwitz reports for Reuters. “Several electronics vendors announced discounts on iPhone devices this week, following mass discounts in January just before Apple reported sinking sales in China.”

“Gadget retailer Suning.Com Co Ltd said it would slash the price of the iPhone XS by as much as 1,000 yuan ($148.95) from its official price,” Horwitz reports. “Suning had lowered the prices of other iPhone models in January along with other retailers, but those cuts excluded the iPhone XS.”



“Online retail giant JD.com Inc said it would offer discounts on a range of Apple products including the iPhone XS and XS Max, with models of the latter device selling at discounts of up to 1,700 yuan,” Horwitz reports. “Like Suning, JD.com initially did not discount the iPhone XS upon its first major round of discounts in January.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s learning a valuable lesson that will likely affect their plans for future iPhone features and designs (and, hopefully, naming). SEE ALSO:

