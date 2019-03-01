“Apple started as a hardware company. Its first product was a kit: a box of hardware that customers had to assemble on their own. There was no software included,” Joshua Fruhlinger writes for Thinknum. “That, again, was up to the customer.”

“But what eventually differentiated Apple was its user-friendly software that made the hardware disappear,” Fruhlinger writes. “Product design has always been a critical difference-maker for the company — the iPhone’s capacitive touchscreen, the iPods simple elegance, the MacBook’s slim profile — but as the company looks to the future, it’s beginning to look more like a software company than anything.”

“One could make that point by simply pointing at its burgeoning media business, but the hard truth lies in Apple’s job listings data when tracked over time,” Fruhlinger writes. “As of today, “Software and Services” (previously known as Software Engineering) is, for the first time, the most-populous category for which Apple is hiring.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, Apple’s focus is clearly on services.