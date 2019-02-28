“There are two Apple products I was pretty sure weren’t for me. The first was the Apple Watch,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “I now wear one everyday.”

“But there seemed no doubt at all that I had no possible reason to want an Apple Pencil,” Lovejoy writes. “I cannot draw. At all. Never have, and have never had any desire to learn. I have more than enough creative outlets already, between writing, photography and video. And I hadn’t handwritten anything for probably close to two decades.”



“I remember when the Apple Pencil came out, and various people here were trying to persuade me I needed one. My question was: What for? How would I use it?” Lovejoy writes. “But I just bought the second-gen one, and for the unlikeliest of reasons: helping me with dance lessons.”

MacDailyNews Take: Most anybody can find a use for Apple Pencil, often many uses!