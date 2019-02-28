As part of their “Fix It Already” initiative, the Electronic Frontier Foundation is calling on Apple to let users encrypt their iCloud backups.

“Data on your Apple device is encrypted so that no one but you can access it, and that’s great for user privacy,” EF states, “But when data is backed up to iCloud, it’s encrypted so that Apple, and not just the user, can access it. That makes those backups vulnerable to government requests, third-party hacking, and disclosure by Apple employees. Apple should let users protect themselves and choose truly encrypted iCloud backups.”

The good news is that Apple CEO Tim Cook already thinks that encrypting iCloud backups is a good idea and seems to want to implement it in the future. Here’s what he said about allowing users to encrypt their iCloud backups in an interview with Der Spiegel (translated):

SPIEGEL ONLINE: Is the data also secure with your online service iCloud as on the devices? COOK: There our users have a key and we have one. We do this because some users lose or forget their key and then expect help from us to get their data back. It is difficult to estimate when we will change this practice. But I think that will be regulated in the future as with the devices. So we will not have a key for it in the future.

The future is now, Tim. While some users may find it helpful for Apple to be able to recover their backups when they forget their passwords, that’s not true for all users. It’s time to let users choose security and encrypt their iCloud backups so only they have the key.

MacDailyNews Take: We've been asking for this for three years now: How about encrypted iCloud backups next, Apple? — MacDailyNews, March 14, 2016 In 2019, it's ridiculous that iCloud still doesn't employ end-to-end encryption.

