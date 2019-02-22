“Apple plans to close both of its retail stores within the Eastern District of Texas in a few months from now in an effort to protect itself from patent trolls, according to five sources familiar with the matter,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Apple Willow Bend in Plano, Texas and Apple Stonebriar in Frisco, Texas, both located in the northern suburbs of Dallas, are expected to permanently close in mid April,” Rossignol reports. “One source said each store’s final day of business will be Friday, April 12. Employees were briefed about the plans earlier this week. To continue to serve the region, Apple plans to open a new store at the Galleria Dallas shopping mall in Dallas, just south of the Eastern District of Texas border. One source said the store will open Saturday, April 13.”

“The plans are significant, as U.S. law states that patent infringement lawsuits may be filed ‘where the defendant has committed acts of infringement and has a regular and established place of business,'” Rossignol reports. “By closing its stores in Eastern Texas, Apple is ending its established place of business in the district.”

