“In a note to investors provided to AppleInsider, JP Morgan advises it analyzed the finances of firms in the iPhone supply chain, observing what it calls a seasonal deceleration for January,” Malcolm Owen writes for AppelInsider.

“While down on a sequential monthly basis, JPM notes that on a year-on-year analysis, aggregate revenue rose by 2 percent in January. The same metric in December showed a 4 percent decline, but in November it was up 9 percent,” Owen writes. “According to JP Morgan, it believes the small improvement in January ‘could be early signs of a stabilization.'”

“As a whole, the global smartphone market declined by ‘low-single digits’ for the entire year of 2018, including a ‘mid-single digit’ decline for the fourth quarter,” Owen writes. “A 6 percent decline in global shipments in the fourth quarter is said to imply a 2 percent year-on-year decline on full year shipments. ”

MacDailyNews Take: If true, there’s some good news for Apple, Apple suppliers, and, likely, Apple investors as the market seems to prefer stability over uncertainty.