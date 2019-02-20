“Apple’s next-gen iPhone lineup will likely have a few nice surprises in store for us, but believe it or not, I’m actually more excited about the release of iOS 13,” Yoni Heisler writes for BGR.

“While a handful of the more intriguing iOS 13 features have already leaked — with a redesigned home screen and a new dark mode being two prime examples — the reality is that much of what Apple has planned with iOS 13 remains a well-kept secret, at least for now,” Heisler writes. “There’s a new iOS 13 rumor which, if it pans out, should certainly improve the overall user experience.”

Heisler writes, “Citing an anonymous source, Max Weinbach took to Twitter yesterday and revealed that Apple is finally planning on fixing one of the more annoying aspects of the iPhone.”

So just got some amazing news… In iOS 13 the volume HUD is gone! Apple is finally fixing their software!

It's also supposed to be ground breaking but whatever. — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) February 19, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Volume HUD (Head-Up Display) is that rather huge and obtrusive dialog box that pops up center screen when users turn up or turn down the volume on your iPhone, iPad, and/or iPod touch. It’s so annoying that some users will simply deal with whatever volume their device is set at, rather than adjust it, in order to avoid the Volume HUD from blocking their video.