Apple had debuted an new advertisement for Apple Watch Series 4 focused on the freedom afforded by cellular connectivity.

Now you have the freedom to go with just your watch. – Apple Inc.

In the ad, a woman is running on a street and then cross country. It is a windy day and the wind picks her up and blows her into the sky. The ad then transfers to aerial acrobatics — skydiving without a parachute — until the woman dives into what looks like an Austrian lake unharmed. Upon surfacing, she receives a phone call, which she declines in favor of taking in the view and then swimming to shore.

The song featured in the ad is “Breathe” by Son Lux.

MacDailyNews Take: This is a very nice ad that certainly highlights that you can go anywhere with just your cellular-capable Apple Watch.