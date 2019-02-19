“The venerable iPad mini 4 still has its fans, despite its now somewhat odd position in the iPad line-up: more expensive than the 9.7-inch iPad, yet smaller and significantly less capable,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “Smaller can be a benefit as well as a drawback, of course. Some prefer the portability of the mini, and many parents like them as devices for younger kids, as they are easier to handle and thus less likely to get damaged by a fall.”

The iPad mini 5 is not going to be the most exciting of updates according to recent reports. Macotakara says informed accessory manufacturers indicate the new iPad mini will look almost identical to the iPad mini 4 design… Retaining mostly the same external design, it will purportedly keep the Lightning connector, Touch ID and the 3.5mm headphone jack. It will feature the same bezels and overall dimensions will not substantially change – Benjamin Mayo, 9to5Mac, February 19, 2019

“Since it appears that the spec of the iPad mini 5 isn’t going to be much of an improvement, the only way that equation changes is if the iPad mini gets a substantial price-drop,” Lovejoy writes. “The logical price point at this stage would be $299 – a full $100 cheaper than the existing model. If Apple hits that, then the new model will occupy a sensible point in the iPad line-up; otherwise, not.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Remember how, eventually, there was an iPod for everyone? Apple looks like they might have finally decided to make iPads for everyone, too! The more devices you sell the more potential you have for services subscriptions (within reason; price it too low and you get the type of customer who’s more trouble than their worth, taking advantage of every bit of free services (support, base iCloud storage, etc) and never subscribing to any real services (Apple Music, usable iCloud storage, iTunes Match, Apple’s forthcoming TV streaming and news services, etcetera). Anyway, just when Apple stops reporting quarterly iPad unit sales, iPad unit sales could be poised to go through the roof! Of course that fact doesn’t preclude Apple from dropping a nice number on us whenever they so desire during special events, press releases, or even during conference calls.