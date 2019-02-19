“Australian developer Will Bishop is back again with another great app for Apple Watch,” Brent Dirks writes for AppAdvice. “In 2018, two of his apps – Chirp for Twitter and Nano for Reddit – made our list of the Top 10 apps of the year for the wearable device.”

“And his latest app brings another popular site to Apple Watch,” Dirks writes. “As you could probably tell by the name, MiniWiki is all about the popular online encyclopedia.”

“You can search for a subject with voice dictation or scribble,” Dirks writes. “The articles look great on the watch and you can scroll through the information by using the Digital Crown or swiping up or down on the screen.”

MacDailyNews Take: For when you have that burning question and don’t want to reach for your iPhone or iPad, MiniWiki on Apple Watch delivers the the answer!