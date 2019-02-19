“Apple Pay is now rolling out to users in Saudi Arabia,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “The launch was first rumored over the weekend and now users in Saudi Arabia can add compatible cards to Apple Pay on their devices.”

“Thus far, we know that Apple Pay in Saudi Arabia is supported by Al-Rajhi Bank and Riyad Bank,” Miller reports. “MADA, or The Saudi Payments Networks, has also confirmed that it will support Apple Pay in the country.”

“Apple first teased the launch of Apple Pay in Saudi Arabia back in October, but never offered a specific launch date,” Miller reports. “In November, Apple Pay launched in Belgium and Kazakhstan.”

MacDailyNews Take: Inexorably, Apple Pay covers the globe!