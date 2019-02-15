“At the start of the week, you could reasonably guess that Apple might hold its semi-regular spring event to unveil a new 10-inch iPad and smaller iPad mini 5, an updated iPod touch, possibly AirPods 2, and new features in iOS 12.2,” Zac Hall writes for 9to5Mac. “Reliable reporting has since adjusted expectations, giving us a rumored event date and a focus on new subscription news and video services in place of any hardware.”

Hall asks, “So when should we expect to see all that rumored hardware if there’s no hardware event?”

“We now expect Apple to hold a services-focused event on March 25 at Steve Jobs Theater,” Hall writes. “For much of the rumored hardware, a simple press release is all you need. That’s how the last iPod touch debuted almost four years ago. That’s how Apple announced a whole new generation of MacBook Pros with True Tone displays last summer.

If the seventh-generation iPod touch is simply a processor update that enables Group FaceTime video calling and faster performance, it would only be a brief mention in a keynote anyway. The same is true for an updated iPad mini 5.”

MacDailyNews Take: Or Apple could simply schedule a second event in April. It’s their own theater now. They could have an event whenever they like and the company has held two events in two back-to-back months in the past, as recently as 2018: Apple hosted a media event on September 12, 2018, with the tagline “Gather round.” The Apple Watch Series 4, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR were announced at this event. Apple then hosted a media event on October 30, 2018, with the tagline “There’s more in the making,” at which the new MacBook Air 2018 model, Mac Mini 2018 model, and the 11-inch third generation iPad Pro were announced.