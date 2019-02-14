“Drake is no stranger to luxurious purchases,” Emily Kirkpatrick reports for Page Six.

“After all, this is the same rapper who commissioned a 100-carat, life-sized owl pendant complete with its own cage and handed out free Chanel bags to guests at his birthday party,” Kirkpatrick reports. “But his latest blinged-out object might just be his most over-the-top yet.”

Kirkpatrick reports, “The ‘God’s Plan’ singer, 32, commissioned Jason of Beverly Hills (the same jeweler behind that owl pendant), to execute his latest opulent idea: a $400,000 iPhone X case made in 18k white gold and entirely studded with small blue diamonds.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Forget about the iPhone, there’s one case you don’t want to drop, give that it’s roughly 400 times more expensive than the iPhone inside it!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]