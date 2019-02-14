“Apple Inc. acquired startup DataTiger in a move that could boost the company’s digital marketing and make it more relevant to customers,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg.

“The U.K.-based startup says its technology can ‘optimize the marketing journeys’ of customers by using data to more accurately send materials to consumers as well as push notifications,” Gurman reports. “On his LinkedIn profile, DataTiger Chief Executive Officer Philipp Mohr said his firm wants to “bring the stale era of ‘email-list thinking’ and slow, campaign-based marketing to an end.”

Gurman reports, “Apple uses several forms of digital marketing, such as emails to tout new products and push notifications to encourage users to subscribe to services like Apple Music.”

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s a (silent) video published by DataTiger on YouTube back in March 2017: