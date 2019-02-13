“Over the past 24 hours, we’ve seen a handful of reports talking about a new update to the speaking voice of Siri on HomePod in a few regions,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors.

“These reports are mostly located in the United Kingdom and Australia, and mention the British (Male and Female) and Australian (Male and Female) speaking voices for the assistant, specifically on Apple’s HomePod smart speaker,” Broussard reports. “MacRumors readers described the Australian Female and British Male voices as ‘more natural’ and ‘much clearer,’ and similar reports have emerged about other voices. Although there are many different descriptions for each voice, the consensus appears to be that the tweaks make Siri sound more human-like.”

“HomePod users can choose any Siri voice no matter the region they are located in, but as of now the vast majority of these reports appear to be located in the same regions as the voice they represent,” Broussard reports. “This may be the beginning of a wider rollout, but that’s still unclear at this point.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Aussie female Siri certainly sound a lot more natural: So will the real #Siri please stand up. pic.twitter.com/8a8LCyarqI — Callum (@callumjcoe) February 13, 2019 To change Siri’s voice on your HomePod: 1. Launch the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

2. Long press or 3D touch on the HomePod icon

3. Tap Settings

4. Scroll down to Siri and choose Siri Voice

5. Tap Siri Voice to choose the desired accent and gender