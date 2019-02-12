Today MacTech, which produces live events such as MacTech Conference, launches its 2019 regional, one-day event series. MacTech’s regional event series, called MacTech Pro, is designed specifically for consultants, techs, and IT Pros who support others who use Apple technologies.

MacTech Pro events benefit both return attendees as well as those that have never attended any MacTech event. Held around the country, MacTech Pro is a single-track seminar that is specifically geared to serve the needs of professionals wanting to serve those they support better.

There are TEN regional, one-day events in cities around the United States during 2019, including:

• Los Angeles – Feb 13, 2019

• Seattle – Mar 13, 2019

• Boston – Apr 3, 2019

• Denver – Apr 24, 2019

• San Francisco – May 22, 2019

• Washington DC – Jun 26, 2019

• Chicago – Jul 17, 2019

• Atlanta – Jul 31, 2019

• Houston – Aug 28, 2019

• New York – Sep 18, 2019

“Since 2010, MacTech has produced over 155 conferences, seminars, workshops and accreditation events with over 1100 sessions of content,” said Neil Ticktin, MacTech Pro Event Organizer, in a statement. “But, the part that’s really special about MacTech events is the community: people getting together, face-to-face, and share their knowledge. It’s what makes this community so special.”

The content is designed by MacTech staff in conjunction with some of the best and brightest in our industry. For 2019, all new topics are being chosen based on feedback from the attendees of prior events along with MacTech’s Curriculum Council. Together, session content is vetted, but it also identifies best practices and solutions in the industry.

“I’ve been going to MacTech events for many years as an attendee, speaker and sessions chair,” said JD Strong, Strong Solutions, in a statement. “This year, I’ve been even more involved. I’m excited about 2019 — including the topics that are coming together, amongst the strongest and most interesting to date!”

MacTech Pro is economically priced and includes lunch, sessions, and sponsor interaction. Each event has early bird registration pricing available in limited quantity, saving registered attendees up to $200 (Normal price: $499, Early Bird Price: $299). Take note of when the early bird period ends for each location.

For more information about MacTech Pro 2019, see http://pro.mactech.com

Source: MacTech