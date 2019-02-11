“The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, an opera based on the life of Apple’s late co-founder and CEO, bagged the Grammy for best opera recording last night,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac. “”

“The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra recording of composer Mason Bates’ opera triumphed over nominees including Doctor Atomic by John Adams, Alceste by John-Baptiste Lully, Der Rosenkavalier by Strauss and Rigoletto by Verdi,” Dormehl reports. “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs was nominated in several other categories as well.”

“The opera is currently gearing up to play in Seattle,” Dormehl reports. “(It will run between from February 23 to March 9.) You can listen to The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs on music streaming platforms, including Apple Music.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations, to the engineers of BATES: THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS, winner of Best Engineered Album, Classical: Mark Donahue and Dirk Sobotka, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edward Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)! Steve Jobs certainly lived a life worthy of an opera. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2017 SEE ALSO:

‘The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs’ opera to premiere in July – May 11, 2017