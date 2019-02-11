“The class-action lawsuit, filed by one Jay Brodsky in California takes issue with the fact that two-factor authentication (2FA) can’t be disabled after two weeks of use, which ‘imposes an extraneous logging in procedure that requires a user to both remember password; and have access to a trusted device or trusted phone number,'” Alan Martin writes for The Inquirer. “Yep, that’s 2FA alright.”

“Because of this, the suit alleges, those affected by the scourge of added security ‘suffer harm’ including economic losses based on the ‘estimated 2-5 or more minutes’ that two-factor authentication requires,” Martin writes. “AppleInsider put this to its own stopwatch test and found it wasted just 22 seconds of the day on the endeavour.”

“That’s not the only reason to suspect the suit may fail to make Apple’s lawyers sweat. Firstly, the filer claims that a software update enabled 2FA in September 2015, but neither of the updates that came out in the window – macOS El Capitan or iOS 9 – did so,” Martin writes. “When later introduced by Apple, both require user opt in, but the suit alleges it’s forced on users.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, puleeeze. If this one isn’t laughed out of court, no case ever will be.