“According to our source, Apple AirPods 2 will look largely identical to the current AirPods from the outside. However, Apple has made some changes on the inside to allow for more impressive bass response,” Babu Mohan reports for MySmartPrice. “For improved grip, the upcoming wireless earphones may come with a new coating on top, similar to the one Google uses for its Pixel smartphones. A similar coating will reportedly be used on the “high-end” iPhone 11 variant this year, according to a report published by DroidShout last week. ”

“As some previous leaks had claimed, the AirPods 2 will include more sensors compared to its predecessor. Some rumors suggest these new sensors on the AirPods 2 will be used for the new health features, including heart rate monitoring,” Mohan reports. “In terms of battery life, AirPods are likely to be more or less similar to the original AirPods, as the battery size is said to be identical. Apple will be offering the AirPods 2 in two colors: Black and White. While the original AirPods were launched at $159 in the US, the AirPods 2 are expected to be priced around $200.”

“Our source has also claimed that the AirPower wireless charging pad will finally be released in Spring this year, alongside the wireless charging case for the first-generation AirPods,” Mohan reports. “The AirPower wireless charging pad is likely to be priced around $150 at launch. Since the AirPower is set to go on sale soon, TV commercials for the wireless charging pad are reportedly being filmed currently.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple will sell a boatload of both accessories!

