Apple debuted three Memoji-Themed ads for Apple Music on YouTube ahead of the Grammys telecast.

The ads feature country music duo Florida Georgia Line, singer/songwriter Khalid, and singer/songwriter/actress Ariana Grande.

The Grammys will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Florida Georgia Line + Memoji

Song: “Simple” by Florida Georgia Line

Listen now on Apple Music: https://apple.co/FGLSimple

Khalid + Memoji

Song: “Talk” by Khalid

Listen now on Apple Music: https://apple.co/KhalidTalk

Ariana Grande + Memoji

Song: “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande

Listen now on Apple Music: https://apple.co/Ariana7Rings

MacDailyNews Take: A bit of good old-fashioned manufactured controversy doesn’t hurt, either. Run the Ariana Grande ad multiple times during the broadcast, Apple! mhmmm here it is ! “too late for her to pull something together……” pic.twitter.com/YwuBOUkZjr — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019 i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019 passed a Grammy’s bus with my face on it typing those. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019