The ads feature country music duo Florida Georgia Line, singer/songwriter Khalid, and singer/songwriter/actress Ariana Grande.
The Grammys will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Florida Georgia Line + Memoji
Song: “Simple” by Florida Georgia Line
Listen now on Apple Music: https://apple.co/FGLSimple
Khalid + Memoji
Song: “Talk” by Khalid
Listen now on Apple Music: https://apple.co/KhalidTalk
Ariana Grande + Memoji
Song: “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande
Listen now on Apple Music: https://apple.co/Ariana7Rings
MacDailyNews Take: A bit of good old-fashioned manufactured controversy doesn’t hurt, either. Run the Ariana Grande ad multiple times during the broadcast, Apple!
mhmmm here it is ! “too late for her to pull something together……” pic.twitter.com/YwuBOUkZjr
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019
i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. 🖤
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019
passed a Grammy’s bus with my face on it typing those.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019