Apple debuted three Memoji-Themed ads for Apple Music on YouTube ahead of the Grammys telecast.

The ads feature country music duo Florida Georgia Line, singer/songwriter Khalid, and singer/songwriter/actress Ariana Grande.

The Grammys will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Florida Georgia Line + Memoji
Song: “Simple” by Florida Georgia Line
Listen now on Apple Music: https://apple.co/FGLSimple

 

Khalid + Memoji
Song: “Talk” by Khalid
Listen now on Apple Music: https://apple.co/KhalidTalk

 

Ariana Grande + Memoji
Song: “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande
Listen now on Apple Music: https://apple.co/Ariana7Rings

 

MacDailyNews Take: A bit of good old-fashioned manufactured controversy doesn’t hurt, either. Run the Ariana Grande ad multiple times during the broadcast, Apple!