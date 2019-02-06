“Music streaming giant Spotify is attempting to make a greater push into offering podcasts to its users by buying two companies in the field, in an attempt to catch up and compete with the dominant Apple iTunes for podcast distribution and listening,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“Advised in a blog post by Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek, the streaming service anticipates its next phase of growth in audio will be in podcasting,” Owen reports. “In just under two years, Ek claims Spotify has become the second-largest podcasting platform, but it wants to take first place.”

“Spotify is buying two companies that have made an impact in the podcasting industry. The first, Gimlet, is a major content creator seeing success with its podcasts,” Owen reports. “The other company, Anchor, produces podcast creation and distribution tools, including apps for the iPhone and iPad. According to Ek, Anchor has helped in the production of 15 billion hours of content listening on Spotify during the fourth quarter. ”

