“The ‘network media device’ patent filing is for a network media device that pulls multimedia data from one or more sources (e.g., a multimedia website or a multimedia server computer) at a first time, stores it to long-term storage within the device and transmits the stored multimedia data to one or more designated multimedia playback devices at a second time,” Sellers writes. “Apple says it would be beneficial to provide a mechanism whereby a consumer could off-load, over a computer network, specified multimedia content to a playback device that could at a later time, send the information to conventional entertainment devices such as stereo equipment, televisions, home theatre systems, etc.”
MacDailyNews Take: Don’t get too excited. Apple has been filing patents like this for many years.
Okay, who wants an Apple NAS device/home server (one that comes ready-to-go out of the box, that you don’t have to build yourself and which definitely won’t be called “iServe”)? — MacDailyNews, August 25, 2015
