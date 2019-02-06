“I’ve long wanted an Apple media server (the ‘iServe,’ perhaps?), though it may never happen,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “But who knows? Apple has filed various patents for such a device in the past, and has filed for another one (10,200,430) this week.”

“The ‘network media device’ patent filing is for a network media device that pulls multimedia data from one or more sources (e.g., a multimedia website or a multimedia server computer) at a first time, stores it to long-term storage within the device and transmits the stored multimedia data to one or more designated multimedia playback devices at a second time,” Sellers writes. “Apple says it would be beneficial to provide a mechanism whereby a consumer could off-load, over a computer network, specified multimedia content to a playback device that could at a later time, send the information to conventional entertainment devices such as stereo equipment, televisions, home theatre systems, etc.”

