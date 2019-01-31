“Taiwanese manufacturer Compal Electronics is expected to be a supplier of the so-called iPad mini 5 when the tablet launches later in 2019, according to DigiTimes,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “This would likely entail final assembly of the device.”

“Rumors suggest Apple will release the new iPad mini as early as this spring, likely alongside a new seventh-generation iPad with a slightly larger 10-inch display,” Rossignol reports.

“Apple has debuted new iPads in March for three consecutive years, including the 9.7-inch iPad Pro in 2016, the fifth-generation iPad in 2017, and the sixth-generation iPad in 2018,” Rossignol reports, “so there’s a good chance that Apple will unveil the iPad mini 5 and the new 10-inch iPad in a little over a month from now.”

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll be very interested to see for whom Apple is targeting iPad mini. Would you be interested in a new iPad mini and, of so, why would you choose it over the 9.7-inch iPad or Apple’s iPad Pro models?