“Rumors suggest Apple will release the new iPad mini as early as this spring, likely alongside a new seventh-generation iPad with a slightly larger 10-inch display,” Rossignol reports.
“Apple has debuted new iPads in March for three consecutive years, including the 9.7-inch iPad Pro in 2016, the fifth-generation iPad in 2017, and the sixth-generation iPad in 2018,” Rossignol reports, “so there’s a good chance that Apple will unveil the iPad mini 5 and the new 10-inch iPad in a little over a month from now.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll be very interested to see for whom Apple is targeting iPad mini. Would you be interested in a new iPad mini and, of so, why would you choose it over the 9.7-inch iPad or Apple’s iPad Pro models?