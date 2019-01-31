“Small- and medium-size businesses (SMB) using Apple technologies can now deploy the same system and device management tools as a major enterprise, using a solution that’s available for sale at Apple Retail stores,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“Apple’s retail stores in the U.S. now sell a cloud-based mobile device management (MDM) solution aimed at SMBs,” Evans writes. “The solution is called ‘Jamf Now’ and can be used to help deploy, manage, and secure iPad, iPhone, and Mac devices quickly, securely, and effectively.”

“The $79.95 Jamf Getting Started Kit is available at Apple stores in the U.S. It contains an activation code for three months of managing an unlimited number of devices in Jamf Now and a guide to using the solution,” Evans writes. “The kit includes tools to enroll devices, set device controls, remotely install apps, settings and restrictions, and remotely lock or wipe devices. You can update operating systems across all your devices from a few commands using your management console. And you can deploy proprietary iOS and macOS applications across your organization.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: SMBs with Macs, iPhones, and/or iPads will really want to take Jamf Now for a test drive. More info here.