“We think the Street has not fully factored in the repercussions of the miss into FY19 estimates. We are expecting FY19 total revenue to be down about 5% y/y. Consensus currently calls for a 2% y/y decline,” Munster and Thompson write. “We now anticipate iPhone units to be down 17% in FY19 compared to flat in FY18.”
“China hit a wall – we estimate greater China (accounts for 20% of revenue) was down 36% y/y compared to up 16% y/y in Sep-18. Upgrades were delayed due to the 23% weighted average iPhone price increase in the fall along with a more generous battery replacement program,” Munster and Thompson write. “Despite these headwinds, Apple will report a record quarter for EPS. This gets lost in negative headlines, but the company will report revenue down 5% y/y and earnings down only 1% (EPS up 7% due to decreased share count). This is unprecedented and representative of a resilient business.”
Apple reports Q119 earnings (and the all-important Q219 guidance) on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 after the closing bell, right around 4:30pm ET and, following that, holds what promises to be a very interesting conference call with analysts starting at 5pm Eastern.