“Apple spent $6.6 million on lobbying the U.S. government in 2018, after spending a record $7.1 million in 2017, according to disclosure forms filed with the Office of the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Apple’s lobbying expenses have increased significantly since the Trump administration assumed office two years ago, with the iPhone maker spending more than ever before to influence the current government on issues such as privacy, education, climate change, trade, immigration, tax reform, and patent reform,” Rossignol reports. “The largest amount Apple ever spent on lobbying [during] Obama’s administration in a single year was $4.6 million in 2016, his last year in office.”

Rossignol reports, “Apple also lobbied the government on the development of autonomous vehicle technologies, regulation of mobile medical applications, and distribution of video programming…”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: $6.6 million is hardly a molecule in the Apple’s bucket.