“Whatever it is ultimately named, the successor to the iPhone XR expected later in 2019 will be equipped with a 4-by-4 MIMO antenna for better wireless connections,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The current iPhone XR is limited to 2-by-2 MIMO, unlike its siblings, the iPhone XS and XS Max,” Fingas reports. “The latter phones can achieve twice the 4G speeds of the XR, and sometimes have more reliable connections under weak signal conditions.”

“The research note by Barclays that suggests the antenna improvements was seen by AppleInsider,” Fingas reports. “It isn’t clear in the note if this is a prediction made by the analysts, or if there is any solid information from the supply chain suggesting the improvement is forthcoming. ”

MacDailyNews Take: Anything that mkaes the next-gen iPhone more capable and attractive sounds like a great idea to us!