• Fixes an issue in Messages that could impact scrolling through photos in the Details view
• Addresses an issue where photos could have striped artifacts after being sent from the Share Sheet
• Fixes an issue that may cause audio distortion when using external audio input devices on iPad Pro (2018)
• Resolves an issue that could cause certain CarPlay systems to disconnect from iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max
This release also includes bug fixes for HomePod. This update:
• Fixes an issue that could cause HomePod to restart
• Addresses an issue that could cause Siri to stop listening
