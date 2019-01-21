Apple has shared a new “Shot on iPhone” video via YouTube about the life of Eddie Siaumau, a 17-year-old athlete from American Samoa who has just accepted a full scholarship to a NCAA Division I university, University of Arizona.

“American Samoa – ‘Football Island’ – produces athletes that are 56 times more likely to play in the NFL than Americans from anywhere else,” Apple explains in the video’s description. “Photographer and Director Steven Counts presents a portrait of Eddie Siaumau, a 17 – year old athlete who has just accepted a full ride scholarship to a D1 university.”

Shot on iPhone XS, with the aid of: DJI Osmo Mobile 2, FiLMiC Pro, Joby GripTight PRO Video GP Stand, and NiSi Smartphones Filter Kit.

Direct link to video here.

