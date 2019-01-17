“China last year ramped up pressure on foreign companies including Marriott International and Qantas for referring to Taiwan and Hong Kong as separate from China in drop down menus or other material,” Lee and Horwitz report. “A spokesman for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan would not bow to Chinese pressure. ‘As for China’s related out-of-control actions, we need to remind the international community to face this squarely and to unite efforts to reduce and contain these actions,’ Alex Huang told reporters in Taipei.”
Lee and Horwitz report, “Nike Inc, Siemens AG, ABB, Subaru and others were also on the list.”
MacDailyNews Take: You can’t control the world, China.