“One of China’s top government-linked think tanks has called out Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and other foreign companies for not referring to Hong Kong and Taiwan as part of China in a report that provoked a stern reaction from Taipei,” Yimou Lee and Josh Horwitz report for Reuters. “The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) said in a report this month that 66 of the world’s 500 largest companies had used ‘incorrect labels’ for Taiwan and 53 had errors in the way they referred to Hong Kong, according to China’s Legal Daily newspaper. It said 45 had referred to both territories incorrectly.”

“China last year ramped up pressure on foreign companies including Marriott International and Qantas for referring to Taiwan and Hong Kong as separate from China in drop down menus or other material,” Lee and Horwitz report. “A spokesman for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan would not bow to Chinese pressure. ‘As for China’s related out-of-control actions, we need to remind the international community to face this squarely and to unite efforts to reduce and contain these actions,’ Alex Huang told reporters in Taipei.”

Lee and Horwitz report, “Nike Inc, Siemens AG, ABB, Subaru and others were also on the list.”

MacDailyNews Take: You can’t control the world, China.