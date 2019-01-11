“On its own, the 2018 MacBook Air is a downright terrible gaming machine,” Jeff Benjamin writes for 9to5Mac. “Connected to my LG UltraWide 5K2K Display, the MacBook Air averages around 1-2 frames per second in Rocket League, and similarly abysmal scores in Unigine Heaven and Valley benchmarks.”

“That’s no fault of the MacBook Air, as it’s a thin and light portable laptop built around maximizing battery life,” Benjamin writes. “In other words, it was never intended to be a gaming machine.”

Benjamin writes, “But if you own a MacBook Air and are looking for ways to get more out of your laptop, then an eGPU setup within a Windows Boot Camp environment can go a long way towards making that a reality. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for the step-by-step details.”

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, there are cheaper ways to get a Windows gaming rig, but this is certainly one way for MacBook Air users to get (a lot) more performance for gaming and other uses.