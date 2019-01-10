“Apple has slashed the prices of certain iPhone models in China,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac. “Chinese iPhone vendors reportedly received the word from Apple that they can offer discounts on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.”

“Of these, the biggest price reduction amounts to around $66 off the price off the iPhone XR,” Dormehl reports. “Other iPhones are receiving price cuts of around $59.”

“Whether the price cut will have a noticeable effect on its fortunes in China remains to be seen,” Dormehl reports. ” While a $66 reduction is pretty notable in a country where the average phone sells for a couple hundred bucks, the iPhone is still out of reach for many, many customers.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple isn’t trying to sell iPhones to everyone. They only participate in the premium smartphone market, which they have long dominated and continue to dominate.