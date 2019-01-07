ZAGG, a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced the Slim Book Go, Rugged Book Go, and Messenger Folio keyboards for select iPad and iPad Pro models. ZAGG’s latest keyboard solutions feature a protective, yet lightweight design that boasts backlit, laptop-style keys for ultimate productivity in today’s on-the-go world.

Slim Book Go – Slim yet sturdy, the ZAGG Slim Book Go easily slides into a bag or backpack for lightweight, easy transport, giving consumers added peace of mind that their iPad is protected. Multi-device pairing ensures users can connect to two devices and easily toggle between them, making it the perfect accessory for work and play. The detachable keyboard can accommodate different work environments, and the reverse kickstand provides optimal viewing with the ability to easily adjust the screen angle. Laptop style keys, available in seven backlit colors, offer a comfortable typing experience in low-light conditions. The Slim Book Go features a built-in holder for the Apple Pencil, allowing you to work faster and more efficiently, while storing it safely and conveniently when not in use. The ZAGG Slim Book Go is available today for the 9.7-inch iPad, and this spring for the 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

– Engineered to operate in harsher conditions, the ZAGG Rugged Book Go includes the same popular features of the Slim Book Go but adds the same superior level of drop protection as our other rugged products. The durable TPU-wrapped case can withstand drops from up to 6.6 feet*. The ZAGG Rugged Book Go will be available this spring for the 11-inch iPad Pro.

Messenger Folio – The ZAGG Messenger Folio provides a lightweight protective case that features a fabric cover for an added splash of style. A simple, intuitive design with a magnetic lock closure secures the keyboard when not in use while spacious, laptop-style keys deliver a comfortable, natural typing experience. The rechargeable battery lasts up to three months between charges** and keeps users connected wherever they go. Additional features include a tab that holds the Apple Pencil and provides easy access for when inspiration strikes. The ZAGG Messenger Folio will be available in February for the 11-inch iPad Pro.

“We create accessories that challenge the workplace status quo and these new additions to our lineup are no exception,” said Steve Bain, general manager for ZAGG, in a statement. “The Slim Book Go, Rugged Book Go, and Messenger Folio keyboards were designed to improve on-the-go productivity, while ensuring users receive the full protection their iPad deserves. With backlit, laptop style keys, these solutions prove that no one needs to be confined to the traditional office to get their work done efficiently, effectively, and with a little style along the way.”

Pricing & Availability:

• The ZAGG Slim Book Go for the 9.7-inch iPad is available today at ZAGG.com, and at select retail locations nationwide, for a suggested retail price of $99.99.

• The ZAGG Slim Book Go for the new 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available this spring at ZAGG.com, and at select retail locations nationwide, for a suggested retail price of $99.99, and $129.99 respectively.

• The ZAGG Rugged Book Go for the 11-inch iPad Pro will be available this spring at ZAGG.com, and at select retail locations nationwide, for a suggested retail price of $149.99.

• The ZAGG Messenger Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro will be available in February at ZAGG.com, and select retail locations nationwide, for a suggested retail price of $69.99.

*Based on internal testing. Results may vary.

**Based on regular use of one hour a day without backlight.

Source: ZAGG