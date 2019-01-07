“Though Apple is not scheduled to make an appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week, the company is using the event as an opportunity to push its message on privacy and has purchased a large billboard near the city’s convention center,” AppleInsider reports.

“Apple plastered a pithy ad touting the tenets of iPhone privacy on the side of a SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel,” AppleInsider reports. “The facility overlooks the Las Vegas Convention Center, where throngs of tech industry insiders will gather to network, take in keynote presentations and preview the latest and greatest gadgets.”

AppleInsider reports, “Spotted by Engadget reporter Chris Velazco on Friday, the black-and-white (but mostly black) ad reads, ‘What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone.'”

Apple never shows up at CES, so I can’t say I saw this coming. pic.twitter.com/8jjiBSEu7z — Chris Velazco (@chrisvelazco) January 4, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Good to see Apple advertising one of iOS’ biggest advantages for all the world to see!