“If the new iPad Pro you got for Christmas is bent in the center, don’t bother booking an appointment at the Apple Store. Just return the tablet, because the genius at the bar isn’t going to care,” Michael Simon writes for Macworld. “Why? Because, apparently, Apple doesn’t want you to think the bend is a problem.”

“After a few unofficial comments that were less than clear, Apple VP Dan Riccio responded to a user’s email with a surprising statement, saying that the new iPad Pro’s unibody design ‘meets or exceeds all of Apple’s high quality standards of design and precision manufacturing,'” Simon writes. “If that’s Apple’s latest standards of quality, things are far worse than the company’s falling stock price.”



“Basically, Apple is saying these iPads are either a) not bent, or b) supposed to be bent,” Simon writes. “It’s the response that troubles me… A defect like this degrades the whole Apple experience. Once you see the bend in the iPad Pro, you can’t unsee it. And Apple wants you to believe that it’s not actually there, and your iPad Pro is perfectly fine. Instead of making things right, Apple is distorting reality in a way that would make Steve Jobs cringe.”

MacDailyNews Take: Again, if your iPad Pro is warped out of the box, return it within the 14-day return window for a new one. Technically, that’s “making it right,’ although it’s certainly the very bare minimum. Any units with a bend out of the box should be exchangeable. Steve Jobs built Apple on quality industrial design inside and out. If you don’t have highly excellent fit and finish out of the box (read, straight lines, no bends), Apple failed you and the company should replace with a unit exhibiting the expected Apple-level of fit and finish that was established by Steve Jobs. Any side effect of a manufacturing process that results in bent metal where the designer obviously intended a straight line is a flawed manufacturing process that should have been deemed unacceptable, rejected prior to volume manufacturing, and designed around once this cooling process issue presented itself during production testing. You can bet your ass that if Apple Park’s door handles were in any way bent out of the box, Jony & Co. would have had them replaced for free by the door handle manufacturer while also extracting a compensatory damage fee after threatening to never work with them again. — MacDailyNews, December 20, 2018 SEE ALSO:

