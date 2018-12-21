“Earlier this week, Apple told The Verge that some 2018 iPad Pro models are shipping with a slight bend in the aluminum chassis, which is a side effect of the manufacturing process that is not expected to worsen over time or negatively impact the iPad’s performance,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “”

“Many MacRumors readers were concerned about Apple’s position that a noticeable bend is not a manufacturing issue, prompting MacRumors reader Craig to send an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook to express his concerns,” Clover reports. “While Cook didn’t respond, Craig did get a reply from Apple’s VP of hardware engineering, Dan Riccio…”

Relative to the issue you referenced regarding the new iPad Pro, its unibody design meets or exceeds all of Apple’s high quality standards of design and precision manufacturing. We’ve carefully engineered it and every part of the manufacturing process is precisely measured and controlled.

Our current specification for iPad Pro flatness is up to 400 microns which is even tighter than previous generations. This 400 micron variance is less than half a millimeter (or the width of fewer than four sheets of paper at most) and this level of flatness won’t change during normal use over the lifetime of the product. Note, these slight variations do not affect the function of the device in any way.

Again, thanks for reaching out and I hope the above explanation addresses your concerns. — Dan Riccio, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering

MacDailyNews Take: The photos we've seen are of units that are warped noticeably more than four sheets of paper. If your iPad Pro is warped over 400 microns in variance, take/send it back to Apple and ask for a replacement.

